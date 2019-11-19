Express announce schedule
The Eau Claire Express announced their 2020 schedule on Tuesday.
Eau Claire begins its 16th season on May 26 with the first of four road games in Thunder Bay. The home opener is set for May 30 against Willmar, who the Express topped in the playoffs last summer. A fireworks display will follow the home opener.
The Express will host La Crosse on the 4th of July, with fireworks following the game.
Thorp wins, Altoona loses opener
Brittany Rosemeyer and Kaitlyn Stunkel each netted 13 points for the Thorp girls basketball team, which defeated Cornell 47-30 in the season opener.
Addie Paskert added 11 of her own for Thorp.
—In Somerset, Altoona squandered a 21-point effort from Averie Varsho, falling 57-45 to Somerset. The Rails also got seven points from Keelyn Marlaire.
—Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran got 19 points from Riley Naumann and 18 more from Emma Miller to defeat Cadott 59-53. Jada Kowalczyk led the Hornets with 19 points.
Barrett named All-American
UW-Eau Claire volleyball player Arianna Barrett was named a second team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The sophomore led the Blugolds with 397 kills, while also tallying 268 digs and 74 blocks.
UW-Stout libero Steph Cannon was an honorable mention All-American. She made 668 digs for the Blue Devils, leading the WIAC. She finished her career with 2,232 digs.
Stout cruises past Luther
Four players scored in double figures to lead the UW-Stout women's basketball team past Luther 76-61 on Tuesday in Menomonie.
Liz Oswald led the Blue Devils with 14 points, Lizzy Olsem added 13, and Shannan Watkins and Amber Fabeck each chipped in with 12. Watkins and Fabeck accounted for 13 rebounds.
Schlegel gets recognition
UW-Stout football player Jed Schlegel received a pair of honors for his play in Saturday's War on I-94 rivalry matchup.
Schlegel was named the WIAC defensive athlete of the week in addition to being selected to the D3Football.com Team of the Week. He made three interceptions in the 45-17 win over UW-Eau Claire. He was the first Blue Devil to pull off such a feat since 2003.
From staff reports