Memorial tennis tops SPASH
The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team swept all four singles matches to claim a 5-2 victory over Stevens Point on Monday.
Haya Dodin, Anna Hoitomt and Abby Jochimsen all won their matches without dropping a game for Memorial.
Wildcat boys take third
The Blair-Taylor boys cross country team ran to a third-place finish at the Tri-County Invite in Black River Falls on Monday.
The Wildcats were led by Anton Seiler’s fourth-place finish. Whitehall took sixth as a team.
The Blair-Taylor girls took fourth.
From staff reports