Memorial tennis tops SPASH

The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team swept all four singles matches to claim a 5-2 victory over Stevens Point on Monday.

Haya Dodin, Anna Hoitomt and Abby Jochimsen all won their matches without dropping a game for Memorial.

Wildcat boys take third

The Blair-Taylor boys cross country team ran to a third-place finish at the Tri-County Invite in Black River Falls on Monday.

The Wildcats were led by Anton Seiler’s fourth-place finish. Whitehall took sixth as a team.

The Blair-Taylor girls took fourth.

