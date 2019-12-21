Tolan named POY
Eau Claire native Matt Tolan was named the Wisconsin State Golf Association 2019 player of the year.
Tolan, an Eau Claire North graduate, had an impressive year. The 21-year old tied for second place at the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship, and was the runner-up at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship and Wisconsin’s annual U.S. Amateur qualifier. He tied for ninth at the WSGA Match Play Championship.
Correction
The Saturday, Dec. 21 edition of the Leader-Telegram incorrectly stated that the Packers vs. Vikings game would be played today. The game is on Monday night at 7:15 p.m., broadcast on ESPN.
From staff reports