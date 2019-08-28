Elk Mound, Durand win CC titles
The Dunn-St. Croix Conference was well-represented at the Boyceville Alumni Invitational cross country meet on Wednesday.
Cade Hanson and Elk Mound claimed the boys title, while Madison Sand and the Durand girls won their meet.
Hanson led the Mounders with a first-place finish in a time of 17 minutes, 25.59 seconds. Sand powered the Durand girls by taking first in 21:30.
Regis’ Andrew Schlitz was the second-place finisher in the boys race, just under three seconds behind Hanson. Durand’s Parker Schneider was third, while teammate Amanual Bauer took fifth. Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover was fourth.
Augusta’s Bailey Peterson took second in the girls race, while Colfax’s Molly Heidorn placed third. Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders was fourth. Rice Lake took second as a team.
Memorial soccer grabs win
The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team posted a shutout in its season opener, blanking Park 2-0 on Wednesday in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.
Luke Rosenberger got the Old Abes off to a quick start, scoring in the first minute to put Memorial up 1-0. He added a second goal 30 minutes later for good measure.
Scott Knowlton made three saves in goal for Memorial.
From staff reports