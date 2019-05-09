Express add 5 more
The Eau Claire Express added five players to their roster on Thursday: Infielder Nick Marinconz and pitchers Nick Herold, Nick Alvarado, Rece Finck and Noah Denoyer.
Marinconz, who will attend Cal Poly in the fall, is the younger brother of former Express Kyle Marinconz. Kyle also first arrived in Eau Claire before college.
Herold plays his college ball and nearby Winona State, primarily used as a reliever. He has a 2.92 ERA this season. Alvarado and Finck both play at Illinois-Springfield, with Alvarado transferring in from Division I Illinois State.
Denoyer stands 6-foot-5 and is 4-0 and boasts a 3.99 ERA with San Joaquin Delta this season.
