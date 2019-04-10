Express add pair of pitchers
The Eau Claire Express added a pair of pitchers on Wednesday, welcoming Kuster Kinlecheenie and Matt Verdun to the fold. The Express now have seven arms on the roster.
Kinlecheenie is in his first season with Montevallo after transferring from Phoenix College. He’s 2-1 with a 3.80 earned runs average, mostly serving in a relief role.
Verdun, a sophomore at Lewis University, has a 7.06 ERA in 21.2 innings of work this year. The Flyers often use him as a designated hitter as well. He’s accounted for three extra base hits but is hitting .185 in 27 at bats.
Adler to be honored in Durand
There will be a plaque dedication in honor of coach Pete Adler Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at the new Bauer Built Sports Complex in Durand. All are welcome to attend the celebration. Adler, who had an impact on so many students and athletes throughout his years at Durand, is a Hall of Fame football coach who died two years ago.
From staff reports