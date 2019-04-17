Express add 3 arms
The Eau Claire Express added three more players to its roster for the summer, with pitchers Garrett Lake, Colt Mink and Ethan Swanson all joining the squad.
Lake is a sophomore left-handed pitcher and outfielder from Pima Community College. He’s hit .294 with nine RBIs and four extra-base hits this season for the Aztecs.
Swanson is a sophomore right-handed reliever who was dominant at Cowley Community College this year. He he made 15 relief appearances and posted an ERA of 1.77.
A junior from Flagler University, Mink is a left-handed reliever who has appeared in 12 games for the Saints this season, striking out 24 with a 5.56 ERA.
From staff reports