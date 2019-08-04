Express fall in Willmar
The Eau Claire Express offense couldn't figure out Willmar's pitching staff Sunday, leading to a 4-1 defeat in the series finale in Willmar.
Stingers starter Polo Portela held Eau Claire to just three hits and one run in his five innings of work. Willmar's bullpen kept the Express scoreless in the final four innings.
The Stingers took a 2-0 lead on Justin King's two-RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Eau Claire scored its only run on a Willmar error in the third inning.
The Express return home for a four-game series with Bismarck this week. With seven games remaining in the regular season, Eau Claire leads the Great Plains East Division by one game.
Tolan ties for 4th at Northwest Amateur
Eau Claire native Matt Tolan finished 11 under par to tie for fourth place at the Northwest Amateur in Spencer, Iowa on Sunday.
Tolan was one of 24 golfers to qualify for Sunday's championship flight. He shot 71 in each of his final two rounds to tie for fourth, six strokes behind winner JJ Cooney of South Dakota.
Moreland gets 1st CVGA win
Kelsey Moreland earned his first Chippewa Valley Golf Association victory on Sunday, winning over Jacob Gaines in a playoff to capture the Clifton Highland Open in Prescott.
Both Moreland and Gaines carded a score of 71 through 18 holes. Jon Hanner placed third with a 73 and Noah Rasinski was fourth with a 74.
The CVGA championship tour continues at Turtleback Country Club in Rice Lake on Aug. 18.
Mewhorter's homer lifts Cavs
Tom Mewhorter hit a go-ahead home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, making the difference in the Eau Claire Cavaliers' 3-2 win over Spring Valley on Sunday at Carson Park.
Corey Fischer earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, striking out five batters. Jacob Jenneman turned in a solid start for the Cavs, pitching six innings and allowing just one unearned run.
Adam Krajewski had an RBI groundout in the second and Lukas Gobrecht hit an RBI single in the fifth to account for Eau Claire's other runs.
From staff reports