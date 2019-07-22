Chi-Hi grad makes Olympic trials
Former Chippewa Falls swimmer and current Minnesota State Maverick Lily Borgenheimer made the cut in the 200m breaststroke this weekend for the Tokyo Olympic Trials next June.
Borgenheimer was an All-American at Minnesota State as a sophomore after finishing second and setting a school record at the NCAA Division III Swimming Championships in the breaststroke.
Tolan qualifies for US Amateur
Eau Claire native Matt Tolan finished second at Watertown Country Club on Monday to qualify for the upcoming U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Pinehurst Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Thomas Longbella will serve as one of two alternates.
The rising senior at South Dakota shot a two-under 138, six strokes behind leader Harrison Ott and two strokes above the cut line between qualifiers and alternates. Longbella shot an even 140, tied with fellow alternate Joe Weiler of Bloomington, Ind.
North hires cross country coach
Eau Claire North announced John Maki will serve as its cross country coach this fall on Monday.
Maki, a former Division III wrestler at UW-Eau Claire, joined the North athletic department in 2018 as a volunteer wrestling coach. This last year he served as the wrestling team’s head assistant coach and the head distance coach for the track and field team under head coach Adam Sturgis.
Woodticks best Bears
The Bloomer Woodticks scored three runs in the final two innings to pull away from the Eau Claire Bears, 4-1, in CRBL action Monday.
Erik Abrahamson, Brent Sarauer and Cole Schwab each had an RBI for Bloomer. Sean Hurt went eight innings on the mound in the winning effort, allowing no earned runs on five hits.
