Express fall in Duluth
The Eau Claire Express scored a pair of runs in the seventh, but were unable to dig out of a 6-0 hole in a 6-2 road loss to Duluth on Sunday.
Cole Cabrera drove in both runs for Eau Claire, knocking in Brandon Dieter and Brock Burton on a two-out double.
Craig Colen took the loss for the Express, giving up four earned runs while being on the mound for all six talllies. Nic Kent and Tyler Lozano each had two RBIs for the Huskies.
Eau Claire returns home tonight to face the Huskies for a fourth straight day. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
North wins in CRBL ASG
Eau Claire Cavaliers' Paul Petit was named the Chippewa Rivers Baseball League All-Star Game Most Valuable Player as his North squad bested South 6-5 at Cadott High School Field Sunday.
Cadott's Mike Danielson's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth got Petit home to score the game-winning run for North.
Petit went 3 for 4 with three runs while also pitching 2 2/3 innings of scoreless ball in relief. North teammate and Tilden Tiger Jon Schoch drove in four on a pair of doubles, helping power his team to a four-run fifth inning.
Leach wins in Cadott
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach, a rising sophomore at Marquette University, took home the Cadott Open by one stroke in Chippewa Valley Golf Association play on Sunday.
He shot a five-under 67, hitting six birdies and just one bogey to finish ahead of Jon Yamada. Jacob Gaines finished third with a 69.
Leach was the Big East Freshman of the Year this spring.
The Hallie Open is next on the schedule for CVGA, set to kick off Sunday.
Eau Claire U17 goes 4-0
Eau Claire Post 53's U17 squad went 4-0 at the Central Wisconsin Junior Legion Classic in Plover this weekend, shutting out all of its competitors.
Eau Claire's 9-0 win against the Green Bay Shockers was the highlight as the team earned a combined no-hitter. Chase Bredl pitched five innings of the contest, striking out eight.
