Express fall to Huskies
Eau Claire took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but wasn’t able to add any more production Thursday in a 9-1 road loss to subdivision rival Duluth.
Brock Burton scored Eau Claire’s only run on an error by the Duluth catcher, while the Huskies tied the game in the bottom of the frame and pulled away in the third with five runs.
Express starter Colt Mink took the loss, allowing seven runs and six earned in five innings of work. The relief pitchers stopped the bleeding, with Kuster Kinlecheenie and Wyatt Stute allowing just one earned run combined in the final three innings, but the Eau Claire offense couldn’t respond.
Duluth’s Noah Marcelo led the Huskies with three RBIs. Eau Claire’s Burton and Adam LaRock each notched a pair of hits.
The two teams return to action tonight to end a quick two-game series at 6:35 p.m.
Steel tickets on sale today
Chippewa Steel single game tickets will go on sale this morning at 10 a.m., the team announced.
General admission bleacher seats are $10 for adults and $6 for students ages 5 through 18. Kids under 4 get in free. Tickets are available through the team website, chippewasteelhockey.com, at the front office in Chippewa Falls and by calling 715-861-2131.
The Steel regular season slate kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 14 against the Janesville Jets at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
From staff reports