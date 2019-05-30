Express fall to 0-3
The Eau Claire Express suffered a third straight loss to the Bismarck Larks to open the season, this time falling 16-8 on Thursday.
Eau Claire got as close as 8-7 in the sixth inning, but gave up a run in each the Larks' following two half innings and six runs in the eighth.
Only two of Eau Claire's runs came on RBIs, with Nick Lopez and Garett Lake each notching one. Wyatt Ulrich and Cole Taylor each had four RBIs for the Larks.
Andrew Tri took the loss for the Express, allowing seven runs in two innings.
