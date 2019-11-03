Locals get No. 4 seeds
Both the Fall Creek and Bloomer volleyball teams received No. 4 seeds for the state volleyball tournament this week.
Bloomer will take on No. 1 McFarland in the Division 2 state semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay at 2 p.m. on Friday. Wisconsin Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco play in the other semifinal.
Fall Creek faces top-seeded Howards Grove in the Division 3 semis at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The other semifinal pits No. 2 Waterloo against No. 3 Aquinas.
Memorial soccer named No. 2
The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team earned the No. 2 seed for the Division 1 state tournament this weekend.
The Old Abes will take on third-seeded Neenah in a semifinal contest at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, with the game slated to start at 7 p.m. on Friday. Top-seeded Verona plays No. 4 Kenosha Tremper in the first semifinal.
Rice Lake received the No. 4 seed in Division 3 and will face top-seeded McFarland at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. That game will be followed by No. 2 Shorewood vs. No. 3 Seymour.
