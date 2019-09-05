Haggerty makes MLB debut
Former Eau Claire Express infielder Sam Haggerty made his MLB debut on Wednesday, making an appearance for New York Mets in their game against Washington.
Haggerty, who played for Eau Claire in 2013, entered the game in the ninth as a pinch runner for Todd Frazier.
Late run dooms Blue Devils
St. Olaf women’s soccer scored three straight in a five minute span in the later stages of the second half to hand UW-Stout a 3-1 loss Thursday in Northfield, Minn.
Ariel Kuchta scored the Blue Devils’ goal in the 65th minute off an assist from Whitley Carothers. Claudia Anderson made 24 saves for Stout, three short of a school record set in 1999. The Blue Devils, now 1-2, next play at Bethel on Saturday at 2 p.m.
From staff reports