Bickle recieves punting honor

Former Eau Claire North graduate John Bickle was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin special teams player of the week.

Bickle totaled eight punts for 353 yards during Wheaton’s 38-0 shutout of Monmouth on Saturday. Five of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line, four landed within the 10-yard line, and he pinned two punts within the 5-yard line.

Blugolds golf finishes 2nd

The No. 22 UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team wrapped up the Frank Wigglesworth Invitational on Monday in second place.

The Blugolds finished the opening round in 1st place, but fell back on a cold and rainy afternoon.

Isaac Prefontaine and Cole Jahnke led the way for Eau Claire, finishing tied for 5th place at one over par.

The UW-Stout’s team finished tied for 10th place led by freshmen Austin Gaby and Isaac Larrabee who finished tied for 22nd with a two-day total of 155.

