Old Abe Roach signs with Cards
Former Eau Claire Memorial pitcher Dalton Roach signed a Major League Baseball contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
Roach, originally drafted in the 21st round by Houston, played four years of college baseball at Minnesota State, totaling an 8-2 record and 3.30 ERA as a senior. He's spent the last two summers with the River City Rascals of the Frontier League, an independent league.
He was the Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year and Big Rivers player of the year as a senior in 2014 and a two-time all-conference selection.
He's been assigned to the Cardinals' rookie ball affiliate Johnson City of the Appalachian League.
Clerveaux heads to Minnesota
Rice Lake's Marquez Clerveaux will run sprints collegiately at the University of Minnesota, the school announced Wednesday.
"I really liked the school and the city," Clerveaux told the Leader-Telegram. "I had a lot of fun on my official visit and I liked what the team is all about."
Clerveaux was a part of the Warriors' 4x100 relay team that took home a Division 2 state title in La Crosse this spring. He said he was offered by the Gophers that weekend. He also won a Division 3 state football championship in 2017.
Kison earns honorable mention
Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer's Ava Kison was named an all-state honorable mention Tuesday by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. She was one of three Big Rivers players to earn honorable mention honors, joining Hudson's Stella Duffee and Annika Lewis.
Chippewa Falls bests Altoona
Chippewa Falls Post 77 earned four two-out runs in the first in a 13-1 Legion victory against Altoona Wednesday.
Griffin Spindler drove in three runs on three hits for Chippewa Falls.
Slammers top Cadott
The Stanley Slammers got a complete game and nine strikeouts from Jeremy Bremness to defeat Cadott 8-4 on Wednesday in Stanley.
Mike Danielson had two hits, including a double, for Cadott.
