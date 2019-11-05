Hoeppner named All-American
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball’s Hallee Hoeppner was named to the D3hoops.com preseason All-American first team on Tuesday.
Hoeppner, the WIAC’s only representative on the team, led the conference in scoring last season and earned WIAC Player of the Year. She was named to the D3hoops.com All-American fourth team at the end of last year.
Blugolds sweep VB honors
UW-Eau Claire volleyball captured both of the WIAC’s athlete of the week honors, with Arianna Barrett earning the offensive award and Taylor Scalia the defensive. Barrett was also named the Division III Player of the Week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Also claiming WIAC honors this week was UW-Eau Claire’s Emma Steffel in swimming and UW-River Falls’ Abigail Stow, an Eau Claire native, in women’s hockey.
Blugolds soccer eliminated
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer was eliminated in the first round of the WIAC Tournament with a 2-1 upset loss to River Falls Tuesday.
The Blugolds tied the game at 1-1 in the 50th minute on an Emma Stange tally, but Maggie Koehler notched the eventual game-winner for the Falcons a minute later.
From staff reports