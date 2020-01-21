Paxton coming to Turn 2
New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton will host the James Paxton High School Pitching Clinic at Turn 2 Athletics in Eau Claire on Saturday.
The clinic will have two sessions, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. Paxton’s instructions will focus on mechanics, mental approach and pitch grips/selection.
The clinic is open to those in ninth through 12th grade. There is a limit of 15 players per session. Those interested can register by emailing baseball@turn2-athletics.com.
Blugolds hammer Auggies
Sydney Hendricks scored two goals and Erin Connolly made 20 saves to power the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Augsburg on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
It was the seventh straight win for the Blugolds. Ella Ierino and Abby Roeser both added a goal.
UWEC wrestling falls
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team got individual wins from Chase Schmidt, Grant Balconi and Jack Marley, but fell to fifth-ranked UW-Whitewater 27-12 on Tuesday in Whitewater.
Winona edges UWEC
Danielle Malecha and Tayla Thome won events for UW-Eau Claire, but the Blugolds gymnastics team fell to Winona State 177.650-176.350 on Tuesday in Eau Claire. Malecha won the uneven bars, and Thome won the balance beam.
From staff reports