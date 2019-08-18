Kosar wins Rice Lake Open
Taylor Kosar captured his second Rice Lake Open title, winning the 2019 edition in a playoff over Thomas Longbella on Sunday at Turtleback Golf Course.
Both Kosar and Longbella finished at 3-under-par after 18 holes before Kosar won the tournament on the first playoff hole.
Jacob Gaines finished third to clinch Chippewa Valley Golf Association player of the year honors. The CVGA championship tour wraps up its season with the Tournament of Champions at the Eau Claire Country Club on September 7.
From staff reports