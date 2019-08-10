Lee makes international debut
Landon Lee made his international debut as one of nine members of the U.S. Ski Team to take part in FIS Cup competition recently Ljubno, Slovenia. The 17-year old Flying Eagle placed 92nd and 89th in a field of over 100 jumpers. Casey Larson, Chicago led the U.S. with two third place finishes while Decker Dean, Steamboat Springs, Colo., placed sixth and 19th. Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub did not take part. Coach Jan Druzina: “The competition was great for our team. It was not just about results. Every athlete showed their best, including the younger ones. For some, it was their first FIS Cup in their career.”
Rivermen’s season comes to end
The Eau Claire Rivermen fell 4-2 to the Lake Superior Sea Dogs in the opening round of the Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs on Saturday in Spooner.
Tyler Gray pitched the complete game for Eau Claire, going eight innings allowing four runs, three earned. Andy Niese capped off his season with a home run and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough.
Correction
The Eau Claire Express game recap on Saturday incorrectly stated the team last made the playoffs in 2016. Eau Claire made the postseason in 2017.
