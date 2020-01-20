Lee wraps up Youth Olympics
Landon Lee finished his participation in the third Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland Monday by being a member of the U.S. mixed ski jumping team that finished 11th. The 17-year old North High School junior had jumps of 64 1/2 and 66 meters (212-217 feet) and scored 150.3 points. He teamed with Niklas Malacinski, Alexa Brabeck and Paige Jones. Austria won the event with Japan second.
In the second leg of the 5-Hills/US Cup ski jumping Sunday at Minneapolis, defending champion Nik Fabijan of Slovenia won with jumps of 77 and 77 1/2 meters with fellow countryman Nejc Toporis second. Flying Eagle Nate Mattoon was fifth with jumps of 67 1/2 and 70 1/2 meters. In the U.S. Cup class, Flying Eagle Stewart Gundry had a strong showing in eighth place with jumps of 72 and 71 1/2 meters. Logan Gundry was 16th and Mason Gorski 19th. The series that began at Silver Mine Hill last weekend continues at Ishpeming, Mich., Wednesday night.
From staff reports