Locals to play in WFCA All-Star
Nearly 20 football players from the Chippewa Valley will compete this weekend in the 43rd Annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic at UW-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium.
The North small school team includes Regis' Cade Osborn (DB), Osseo-Fairchild's Caden Boettcher (OLB), Elk Mound's Marcus Kinblom (DE) and Brady Redwine (Slot), Bloomer's Brady Sarauer and Cumberland's Reid Olson (QB), while the large school team features Chippewa Falls' Rico De Leon (DE), Rice Lake's DeAirus Clerveaux (RB) and Victor Jimenez-Alcaraz (OL), River Falls' Logan Graetz (QB), Jared Creen (WR) and Zachary Paulson (OL), Hudson's Keyser Helterbrand (QB).
McDonell offensive lineman Noah Weimert and Bruce quarterback Kevin Brockman, linebacker Connor Checkalski and defensive lineman Dakota Hoffman will compete for the North on the 8-man team.
Osseo-Fairchild coach Eric Boettcher is an assistant with the North small team.
The event features three all-star games pitting the North and South against each other. The 8-man game kicks off the festivities at 10 a.m., while the small school teams go at 1:30 p.m. and the large at 5 p.m.
Lakes win Northwoods ASG
Madison Mallard Justice Bigbie earned MVP honors as the Great Lakes Division bested the Great Plains Division, 5-2, in the Northwoods League All-Star Game Tuesday in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Express boasted five All-Stars: Position players Matt Bottcher, Troy Beilsmith and Spencer Myers and pitchers Brannon Jordan and Noah Denoyer. Bottcher started at second for the Great Plains and hit a single up the middle in the first inning.
Tolan, Longbella tied in Amateur
Eau Claire's Matt Tolan and Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella each moved up 30 spots and into a tie for eighth in the second day of the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at the Golf Club of Lawsonia.
The duo each hit a four-under 68 in round two to move to a one-under 143 overall, six strokes behind leader Phillip Johnson of Colgate.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach is tied for 11th iwth an even 144.
A's advance to Regionals
The 13-year-old Eau Claire A's baseball team advanced to regionals after making it to the final of the double-elimination Babe Ruth State 13s bracket at Mt. Simon Fields.
The A's fell 7-0 to Janesville, but advanced due to Janesville already receiving a bid as the regional host. Regional play begins July 25.
From staff reports