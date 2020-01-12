Loomis 13th in Italy
In World Cup Nordic Combined competition at Val Di Fiemme, Italy Sunday, Flying Eagle Ben Loomis teamed with Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat Springs, Colo., to take 13th place of 20 two-man teams in Sunday’s action. Loomis had the longer jump, Fletcher the better cross country time. Loomis placed 39th and 41st in individual events Friday and Saturday.
In Continental Cup ski jumping at Bischofshofen, Austria, Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub was the third American behind Casey Larson and Decker Dean in competition Saturday and Sunday.
From staff reports