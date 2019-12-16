Loomis strong in Utah
Eau Claire Olympian Ben Loomis seems to shaken off the rust of a sixth month military hitch.
The 21-year-old Flying Eagle placed among the leaders three straight days in Nordic Combined Continental Cup competition over the weekend at Park City, Utah.
Sunday, Loomis placed fifth for the second straight day in competition with the top athletes from around the world. Powered by a 95-meter jump among the 50 athletes, he finished with the 13th best cross country time and wound up 51.8 seconds behind winner Jakob Lange of Germany in the 10k event. Lange won all three events.
“This was a surprise,” the former Memorial High school student said of his weekend performance. “I wasn’t sure what I could do. I had no concrete goals, just hoping to get a good jump and follow that up.”
Loomis placed 15th Friday before coming back for the 5th place finishes Saturday and Sunday.
He was the top American all three days and Sunday was followed by Jared Shumate, Park City, in 10th place and Grant Andrews, Steamboat Springs, Colo., in 20th.
In the overall COC standings, he ranks eighth with 106 points.
Loomis graduated from his basic training in the World Class Athlete Program in August and was in Colorado Springs, Colo., this week to close out the details of military duty. He served along with ski team teammate Jasper Good.
“I will be leaving in early January for Europe to compete in World Cup and Continental Cup competitions,” he said.
Loomis was a medal winner in the 2018 World Junior championships in Switzerland and later that year took part in the South Korea Olympics.
Cadott hands on vs. Bulldogs
Cadott girls basketball jumped out to a 21-15 halftime lead thanks to 11 first-half points from Jada Kowalczyk and held on to beat Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38-31 on Monday.
The Bulldogs clamped down and held Kowalczyk to just five points in the second half, but the damage was already done as she finished with a game-high 16 points.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was led by Maggie Reisner who scored a team-high 11 points.
— Teigan Plockelman led Fall Creek boys basketball with 15 points as the Crickets beat Arcadia 60-49 on Monday. The Crickets got double-digit performances from Isaiah Katz and Jayden Fitch who scored 11 points and 10 points respectively.
From staff reports