Loomis, Urlaub earn points
Flying Eagles Ben Loomis and Andrew Urlaub scored points and Landon Lee made his debut in Continental Cup skiing in Norway and Park City, Utah this weekend.
Loomis finished 15th Friday at Park City after placing seventh in jumping with a jump of 93 meters. He slipped back with an 18th best 10k cross country run and wound up 2:21 behind winner Jakob Lange of Germany. Loomis, coming off a six-month service hitch, led the Americans. Jared Shumate, Park City, was 25th and Jasper Good, Steamboat Springs, Colo., was 28th. Competition continued Saturday and Sunday.
Urlaub placed 28th Friday in Norway with jumps of 97 and 90 meters as the second best American behind Casey Larson, Chicago, who placed 21st on jumps of 90 1/2 and 92 1/2 meters. Lee wound up 54th of 64 entries with a jump of 74 meters. He followed Patrick Gasienica, 35th; Erik Belshaw, 42nd and Hunter Gibson, 49th.
Saturday, Urlaub had a jump of 84 1/2 meters and fell to 43rd as the third best American behind Larson, 26th, and Gasienica, 29th. Following Urlaub were Nate Mattoon, 50th; Gibson, 51st; Lee, 54th (jump of 77 meters) and Belshaw, 75th. Mattoon was disqualified and did not ski Friday.
Stout women come back
UW-Stout women's basketball overcame a two-point halftime deficit and a 0-for-11 performance from 3-point range to best Viterbo 67-62 Saturday.
Shannon Watkins led the Blue Devils with 23 points while also grabbing eight boards and dishing out five assists. Amber Fabeck had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 13 points. Stout has won four of five, with the only loss coming to ranked Wartburg.
Blugolds complete sweep
UW-Eau Claire women's hockey went on a three-goal spurt lasting from the second period to the third to best Concordia-Moorhead 4-3 and earn a weekend sweep of the Cobbers.
The Blugolds got two goals from Elizabeth Bauer and one each from Ella Ierino and Sydney Hendricks.
UWEC men, women fall
UW-Eau Claire men's basketball's four-game winning streak was snapped Friday with a 70-58 loss at St. Norbert. It was only the Blugolds' second loss of the season.
The Green Knights led the whole way, opening the game on an 11-point run. Spencer Page led the Blugolds with 14 points, while Cam Kuepers and Cole Rabedeaux each had 12.
UW-Eau Claire women's basketball lost for a third time in five outings, falling 59-43 on the road to St. Catherine.
Hallee Hoeppner scored 18 points, but the game slipped away from the Blugolds when they were outscored 20-5 in the third quarter.
Stout falls to River Falls
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team surrendered three first period goals and never bounced back, falling 3-2 to UW-River Falls on Saturday in Menomonie.
It started just over two minutes into the game when Trey Bagwell scored River Falls’ opener. Five minutes later, the Blue Devils found themselves down 3-0.
Raphael Gosselin pulled Stout to within two late in the second and Hunter Anderson scored five minutes into the third, but the Blue Devils couldn’t find the equalizer.
Blugolds blanked by Pointers
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team out shot UW-Stevens Point 36 to 24, but the Blugolds couldn’t break through, falling 3-0 to the Pointers on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Goalie Zach Dyment made 21 stops for Eau Claire.
