ECM tennis falls at state
Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis saw its trip to Madison cut short Friday as the Old Abes fell 5-2 to Muskego in the Division 1 state team tennis quarterfinals.
Regis kicks off action at the tournament today in Division 2 at 9 a.m. The Ramblers will face Catholic Memorial in the semifinals, with the victor playing the winner of Kohler/Luther later in the day at 2 p.m.
UWEC VB comes back
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team was able to pull ahead in a close 3-2 match against Illinois Wesleyan on Friday.
After handing over the first two sets to the Titans, the Blugolds took the last three to clinch their victory.
Makenzie Bachmann led the Blugolds with 16 kills and 20 digs, and Arianna Barrett had 16 kills and 14 digs.
UWEC XC bests Stout
UW-Eau Claire cross country beat UW-Stout on both the men’s and women’s side in a dual at City Wells Municipal Park Friday. Blugold Ashley Kachurik finished first for the women to lead a 39-21 victory. Trevin Nelson won the men’s side unattached, while UWEC’s Jackson Wichtendahl finished second as the Blugolds won 50-15.
From staff reports