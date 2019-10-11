Tennis teams seeded
Eau Claire Memorial earned a seventh seed in Division 1 and Regis a third seed in Division 2 in the upcoming state tennis tournament in Madison.
The Old Abes kick off competition in the quarterfinals against second-seeded Muskego on Friday, Oct. 25, while Regis will play No. 2 Catholic Memorial a day later in the semifinals. The entire tournament will be held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Stout volleyball earns sweep
UW-Stout volleyball earned its 12th three-set victory of the season Friday, downing Fontbonne 25-9, 25-18, 25-14 in St. Louis. Lydia Kneubuehl led the attack with 10 kills, while Amber Ripley had seven and Kara Simonson five.
The Blue Devils wrap up play at the Washington University Baden Invitational today against Lakeland and Dallas.
Hounds start pushed back
The St. Croix River Hounds, the Northwoods League team slated to play in Hudson, in on pace to begin play in 2021, the league announced Friday.
The franchise has seen its start date slide on multiple occasions starting in 2018 due to delays in the stadium development. The St. Croix Meadows development is now under construction with ballpark work beginning this spring, according to the league.
