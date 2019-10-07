Memorial wins subsectional
Haya Dodin led the Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team to a subsectional team title on Monday in Menomonie, winning her first-round match 6-0, 6-0 as Memorial’s No. 1 singles player. Every single Memorial girl advanced on the day, with Molly Hower advancing in No. 2 singles, Anna Hoitomt in No. 3 singles and Abby Jochimsen in No. 4 singles. On the doubles side, Kim Harvey and Katie Rentzepis, Natalie Harvey and Julia Nick, and Lexie Patrow and Lauren Carmody all won their matches and will advance to Wednesday’s sectional.
Olivia Leipnitz of Menomonie won her match 6-2, 6-2, to advance as the Mustang’s No. 1. For Chippewa Falls, Alexis Zenner and Ashley Hanley advanced as the Cardinals’ No. 1 doubles pairing.
In Division 2, Regis had girls advance out of every bracket except No. 2 doubles in Baldwin-Woodville. Caroline Kowieski (No. 1 singles), Maddie Metz (No. 2 singles), Arianna Smith (No. 3 singles), Sofie Merrick (No. 4 singles) and the doubles pairs of Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich (No. 1) and Lauren Seeman and Marianna Kern (No. 3) all moved on.
Also advancing out of Baldwin-Woodville were Alexa Robarge and the No. 2 doubles pair of Samantha Brown and Lexington Berger from Rice Lake, Barron’s No. 1 doubles pair of Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome and Baldwin-Woodville’s Hannah Stit and the doubles duos of Jessica Jarvis and Libby Whirry, and Allison and Brooke Albrightson.
Altoona’s No. 1, Morgan Dekan, swept Marissa Pax of Mondovi 6-0, 6-0, on her home court to earn a spot in the sectional for the Rails. She will be accompanied by Kate Harris and Aly Wagner along with Anna France and Keyliana Desantis, who each won their doubles matches.
From staff reports