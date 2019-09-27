Boser picks up UMKC offer
Eau Claire Memorial basketball’s Caden Boser picked up his third Division I offer from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the senior announced on Twitter Friday.
Boser also has offers from the University of Illinois-Chicago and UW-Milwaukee. UMKC, which competes in the Western Athletic Conference, is under the direction of first-year head coach Billy Donlon.
Stout VB tops Dubuque
The UW-Stout volleyball team rallied after dropping the first set, taking the next three to defeat Dubuque 3-1 on Friday.
Lexie Nelson led the Blue Devils with 15 kills and 20 assists, while Jessica DuVal added 20 assists of her own. Steph Cannon made 31 digs.
From staff reports