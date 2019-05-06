Kelly selected in USHL Draft
Eau Claire Memorial forward Joe Kelly was selected by the Sioux City Musketeers with the sixth pick of the eighth round in the USHL Phase I Draft Monday night.
Kelly, a sophomore, notched 15 goals and 17 assists in 23 games with the Old Abes this season. His rights are owned by the same squad as Eau Claire North's Sam Stange.
Players under 17 are eligible for the Phase I Draft. All other non-drafted players can be selected in the Phase II Draft, scheduled for today at 10 a.m.
Blugolds' Oawster named Scholar-Athlete
UW-Eau Claire track and field's Erica Oawster was named the recipient of the 2019 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Judy Kruckman Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Award.
Oawster is an organizational communication major and maintains a 3.76 grade point average. She is also a captain of the Blugolds' track and field team and won the shot put at the WIAC championship for the second consecutive season and finished runner-up in the discus.
From staff reports