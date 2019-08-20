15 inductees to join Memorial Athletic Hall of Fame
The Old Abe Athletic Hall of Fame Association will be inducting 15 athletes and coaches to the 2019 class.
Brady Burzynski, Jefferson Dahl, Alexander DeLakis, Jacob Dowell, Billie Jo Flanagan, Mark “Mojo” Johnson, Patrick McLain, Tom “Shanty” Reidinger, Peter Rentzepis, Joe Saleck, Bob “Pinky” Schaaf, Mike Schwengler, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Carie Steil and Meg Van de Loo will be recognized at halftime of the Eau Claire Memorial football game against Rice Lake on September 6.
Prior to the game will be a reception at the Oak Pavilion in Carson Park. Enshrinement ceremonies will take place at a luncheon in their honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 7 at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Tickets to the luncheon cost $15 and can be purchased at Memorial High School in the Athletic Department through August 27. For more information contact Jenny Postlewaite Fesenmaier at jennypostlewaite@hotmail.com
From staff reports