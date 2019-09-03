Mustangs move into AP poll
Menomonie football moved into the AP poll on Tuesday, sliding up to No. 10 among large schools after going unranked in the first poll of the season. The Mustangs are coming off a 32-16 win against Holmen that moved the team to 2-0.
Eau Claire Memorial received seven votes in the poll, two slots out of the top 10. The Old Abes moved to 2-0 with a 62-44 win against La Crosse Central on Thursday.
Regis remained No. 5 in the small school poll after a 55-16 victory against Fall Creek.
Urlaub scores points in consecutive Continental Cups
Andrew Urlaub made a breakthrough, scoring points in two consecutive Continental Cup ski jumping events over the weekend at Rasnov, Romania. On Saturday, the 18-year old Flying Eagle placed 23rd and had the second longest jump of the day at 97 1/2 meters (320 feet), one meter short of the longest and added a jump of 88 meters (291) to score 198.7 points. He finished 28th on Sunday with jumps of 90 1/2 and 89 meters (297-292) and led the U.S. Team both days, scoring 11 points. Patrick Gasienica, Chicago was 29th Sunday and 31st Saturday while Decker Dean, Steamboat Springs, Colo., was 39th and 34th. Rok Justin, Slovenia, was the winner both days.
Fall Creek VB sweeps
Fall Creek volleyball swept the Durand quad, beating Mondovi and Durand in two sets and Eleva-Strum in three on Tuesday. Gianna Vollrath had 29 kills and six blocks for the Crickets, while Quinlyn Rubeck had 27 assists, 12 kills and 13 digs. The Crickets moved to 7-1 with the results.
Mondovi and Eleva-Strum went 1-2, while Durand went 0-3.
Hudson soccer bests North
Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies struggled to slow down the Raider offense, led by two goals each from Trevor Nava-Barber and Joey Grikus. Ayden White made 13 saves in net for North.
Regis tennis sweeps Assumption
Regis 7, Assumption 0: The Ramblers earned a clean sweep, with each match ending in two sets. The most dominant performances came from Sofie Merrick in singles and the No. 1 doubles pair of Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich, which both earned 6-1, 6-0 triumphs.
From staff reports