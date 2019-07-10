Mewhorter powers Cavaliers
Tom Mewhorter had four hits — including a home run — and the Eau Claire Cavaliers pulled away early for a 13-3 win over Bloomer in Chippewa River Baseball League play on Wednesday at Carson Park.
Mewhorter went a perfect 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Brady Burzynski also homered for the Cavs, and Paul Petit earned the win by holding the Fighting Woodticks to three runs in six innings of work.
The Cavs return to action with a game against Tilden at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, played at Hallie Park.
—The Eau Claire Bears broke open a 4-4 tie with three runs in the seventh en route to an 8-6 win over the Eau Claire Rivermen. Todd Lasher had a homer and three RBIs for the Bears, while Dalton Hutton had three hits — including a double — and two RBIs for the Rivermen.
—Osseo got five strong innings from Dakota Clouse on the mound and three hits from Aaron Hagberg at the plate to defeat Augusta 10-0 in Osseo. Clouse struck out nine batters, and Hagberg drove in two runs for the Merchants.
—Justin Martell pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts to help Jim Falls pick up its first CRBL win of the season with a 9-1 victory over Stanley. Avery Elliot had three hits and an RBI to pace the Sturgeons’ offense.
Roach earns first win in minors
Eau Claire native Dalton Roach earned the first win of his minor league baseball career in the J.C. Cardinals’ 6-3 win over Bristol on Wednesday.
Roach pitched six shutout innings, holding the Pirates to three hits while striking out four batters.
The Cardinals are the Advanced Rookie affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
