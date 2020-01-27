Mattoon leads Flying Eagles
Nate Mattoon led Flying Eagles ski jumpers in the fourth event of the 5-Hills/U.S. Cup competition Sunday at Fox River Grove, Ill., by taking fourth in the 5-Hills tournament. He had jumps of 66 1/2 and 64 meters (219 and 210 feet) in the class won by Slovenian Nik Fabigan, who edged countryman Nejc Toporis for first place. Toporis had the long jump of 77 meters (253 feet).
In the U.S. Cup competition, Logan Gundry placed seventh with jumps of 63 and 64 1/2 meters and Stewart Gundry was ninth with jumps of 65 and 57 1/2 meters. Mason Gorski was 18th. In Masters, Tony Benzie took first in the two-man field.
Last week in the third of the series at Ishpeming, Mich., Stewart Gundry took eighth and Logan Gundry 10th while winner Tate Frantz, New York, won the class with a long jump of 99 meters or 325 feet. Juho Ojala of Finland won the 5-Hills class with a long jump of 95 meters (312 feet). The series that began in Eau Claire will wind up this weekend at Westby.
Ben Loomis anchored the U.S. team that finished eighth in the large hill/4x5 team event of World Cup Nordic Combined over the weekend in Obertsdorf, Germany. The Flying Eagle had the team’s long jump of 111 1/2 meters (366 feet) but fell back in the cross country event. In Sunday’s individual competition, Loomis had a jump of 114 meters (374 feet) and wound up 40th, one place behind teammate Jared Shumate. Jasper Good was 46th.
In World Cup ski jumping at Zakopane, Poland, Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub was one of two American entries but missed the cutoff by one place. Kevin Bickner, Chicago, qualified but failed to make the final field.
In FIS Cup action at Rastbuech, Germany, Landon Lee, fresh from the Youth Olympic Games, was one of five U.S. jumpers and wound up far down the list of over 80 jumpers.
Blugolds hockey moves up
UW-Eau Claire’s hockey programs are both ranked in the top three of the USCHO poll, with the men moving to No. 2 and the women staying at No. 3 in the rankings released Monday.
The men’s program also received one vote as the No. 1 team in the country.
