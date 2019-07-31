Banks picks up 8th offer
Eau Claire North basketball’s Dalton Banks picked up an offer from Wright State Wednesday, the rising senior guard announced on Twitter.
Very grateful to have received an offer from Wright State University! #GoRaiders🐕 pic.twitter.com/AzAV6EDTTh— Dalton Banks (@dalton3banks) August 1, 2019
Banks, an All-Northwest first-team selection last season, also has offers from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Montana, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Ball State and Southern Illinois.
Wright State already boasts a Chippewa Valley native in Regis grad Bill Wampler. He was second on the Raiders in average points with 14.9 last season, his first at Wright State after transferring from Drake.
Osseo, Tilden to meet for CRBL title
The Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants will meet Saturday in the Chippewa River Baseball League after they each won semifinal matchups Wednesday night.
The top-seeded Merchants got three RBIs from Joe Zawacki and two from Nolan Matson in a 7-3 victory against the Eau Claire Cavaliers. Osseo went up 2-1 in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way, building enough of a cushion to survive a three-run rally by the Cavs in the ninth.
Lucas Steinmetz earned the win on the mound, while Drew Steinmetz and Jordan Steinmetz combined for seven hits and five RBIs in the Tigers’ 11-5 win against the Eau Claire Bears.
First pitch for the title match is set for 12:30 p.m. at Jon Soiney Memorial Field.
5 named to all-state tourney team
Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53’s Gabe O’Brien, Carter Hesselman, Levi Schaller and Austin Selz and Chippewa Falls Post 77’s Riley Freid were named to the Legion Baseball AAA All-State Tournament Team.
Eau Claire, which fell a game short from a state title game appearance and a trip to national regionals, also earned the sportsmanship award.
From staff reports