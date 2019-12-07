Banks stellar for North
Eau Claire North boys basketball’s Dalton Banks was close to putting up a triple-double, recording 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Huskies’ 71-58 victory against New Richmond on Saturday.
Banks hit 9 of 17 from the field and also snagged five steals and swatted a Tiger shot. Also scoring in double digits for North was Ashton Kallstrom with 16 and Luke Warren with 14.
— ECA Stars girls hockey ended the game on a two goal run, getting tallies by Paige Ruppert and Lauren Carmody, to earn a come-from-behind 3-2 win against Bay Area.
Carmody also scored the Stars’ first goal of the game, with Ruppert earning the assist.
— Blair-Taylor boys basketball’s Kyle Steien scored 24 points and Matt Waldera had 17 as the team earned a 92-51 Dairyland victory against Immanuel Lutheran.
Ryan Zimmerman led the Lancers with 12 points.
— Eau Claire Memorial/North swimming took third in an 11-school tournament Saturday at Sun Prairie.
Loen gets 200th win
UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey got a pair of goals in the third period, one each from Nick Techel and Adam Parsells, to best UW-River Falls 2-0 and earn head coach Matt Loen his 200th win as head coach of the Blugolds.
UW-EC goalie Zach Dyment made 23 saves in the shutout effort.
Stout bests Superior
UW-Stout men’s hockey’s Logan Nelson scored two goals for a second night in a row, this time helping the Blue Devils earn a 4-2 victory against UW-Superior in Menomonie.
Nelson’s second was the eventual game-winning tally at the 19:48 point of the second period. Also scoring for Stout was Konnar Dechaine and Peter Verstegan.
From staff reports