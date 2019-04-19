Stange named to All-USA team
Eau Claire North hockey's Sam Stange added another impressive accolade to an already impressive resume on Friday.
Stange, the WHCA Player of the Year, was named a second-team All-USA Boys Hockey selection by USA Today. He was the only player in the state to make any of the three six-player teams.
The senior forward concluded his Husky career with 97 goals and 109 assists while leading the team to a state tournament appearance this winter.
Chi-Hi baseball pulls away
Chippewa Falls baseball exploded in the fourth inning, putting up eight runs in a 9-3 victory at New Richmond on Friday.
Luke Franz and Luke Schemenauer each notched a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs, with Schemenauer notching the final blow of the fourth on a two-run double.
The game was the first of a double-header. Chi-Hi won 10-0 in the second game.
Baldwin-Woodville 16, Menomonie 6: Sam Sleichert knocked in two runs for the Mustangs.
Girls soccer
Arrowhead 5, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Old Abes dropped the first of two games down in Hartland this weekend.
Stout suffers two sweeps
UW-Stout softball and baseball were both swept in double-headers on Thursday. Baseball fell twice to UW-Oshkosh, 5-4 and 12-2, while the softball team dropped a pair to St. Thomas, 8-3 and 3-0.
The baseball squad had a strong chance to at least split after going up 4-0 in the first game, but weren't able to hold on.
For softball, the Blue Devils had to deal with stellar pitching in the second game when Kiersten Anderson-Glass carried a perfect game into the seventh inning.
Blugolds women's golf 11th
UW-Eau Claire women's golf is in 11th place after the first round of the UW-Whitewater Spring Fling. The Blugolds were led by Allison Chomniak on day one. She put up an 81, good for a tie for ninth individually.
