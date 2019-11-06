North VB has 2 All-BRC
The Eau Claire North volleyball team had two players named first team all-conference in the Big Rivers.
Seniors Olivia Laube and Bailey Thompson were both chosen as first team all-league performers. River Falls had the five other first team selections.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Anna Hansen, North’s Maria Venne, Menomonie’s McKinley Davis and Rice Lake’s Jordan Pagac were named to the second team, along with three Hudson players.
Chippewa Falls’ Madie Gardow and Sami Perlberg were honorable mentions, along with Memorial’s Kayla Sorensen and Rice Lake’s Lexi Orr.
Reit scores career-high
Stanley-Boyd grad Jamie Reit poured in a career-high 31 points in the UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball team’s 84-77 victory over UW-Parkside on Wednesday.
Reit also pulled down seven rebounds and dished four assists.
UWEC has tennis POY
UW-Eau Claire’s Natalie Wijesinghe was named the 2019 WIAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year, while Blugolds coach Tom Gillman was named the Coach of the Year.
Wijesinghe won the WIAC title at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. She went 14-2 in singles matches.
Gillman led Eau Claire to a second-place finish at the WIAC championship, and a 6-3 record in dual meets.
