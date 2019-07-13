Merchants move to 17-2
Ryan Freitag had three RBIs and two runs on three hits as the Osseo Merchants earned a one-sided 11-0 CRBL victory against Beef River on Saturday afternoon. Play was called after seven innings due to the mercy rule.
Brandt Freitag drove in a pair and scored a run, while Jaxon Kostka and Dakota Clouse had one of each. The Merchants moved to a South Division-leading 17-2.
— Ty Fadness had two runs and two RBIs and Jeremy Nicolai stole two bases in addition to his three runs and an RBI in the Eau Claire Bears' 12-0 victory against winless Augusta. Jordan Dickerson earned the win, pitching all seven innings of the contest while stricking out 10 in the shutout effort.
— The Whitehall Wolves scored eight runs in the fourth inning in a 14-2 rout of the Eau Claire Rivermen. Max Ferguson drove in three runs while scoring two of his own on three hits.
— The Bloomer Woodticks notched seven runs from the fifth to seventh innings to best Cadott 10-0 in a seven-inning contest. Corey Poirer and Sam Elling each drove in a pair, while pitcher Cole Schwab struck out 12.
Pizzas go 2-2 at Plover
Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 finished 2-2 at the Plover Tournament with a 10-9 loss to Madison on Saturday.
Ethan Kjellberg had three RBIs on a pair of doubles, but the Pizzas were doomed by a six-run outburst by Madison split between the fifth and sixth innings. Jack Fentress also drove in a pair and scored two runs for Eau Claire.
Vance wins at Princeton
Mike Vance took first by one stroke with a four-under 68 at Princeton Valley in Chippewa Valley Golf Association Senior Golf Championship play on Saturday.
Greg Kruger finished in second, while Keith Kitchens was third with a 70. The six points Vance earned with the victory were his first of the year in the battle for the Sheels Cup.
Boyceville's Schlough earns honor
Boyceville wrestler Brock Schlough, the Leader-Telegram's All-Area Wrestler of the Year, was named the High School Athlete of the Year at the Wisconsin Sports Awards last month at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Schlough won a fourth state title this winter in Madison. He'll compete at the Division II level next year at St. Cloud State.
