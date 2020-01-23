Neborak leaves Express
Andy Neborak, the chief financial officer for the Eau Claire Express, has resigned from his position in the organization to explore new job opportunities, the Express announced Thursday.
Neborak has been with the franchise since 2007, when he was brought on as an intern. He is also a part-owner of the team and confirmed on Twitter he will be retaining his ownership stake.
"(Express manager Dale Varsho) and I wish Andy the very best in pursuit of employment," Express managing director Bill Rowlett said in a statement. "His contributions to our organization are far too numerous to list ... and he will be missed."
Blue Devils hockey rolls
UW-Stout men's hockey scored the final four goals of the game to earn a one-sided 7-2 victory against Northland College in Menomonie Thursday.
The Blue Devils also started the game hot, scoring the first three goals in a 12-minute span before the Lumberjacks responded with two straight. From there, it was all Stout. Alex Bowe scored twice while five others found the net: Alec Skar, Adam Kresl, Alex Nagel, Logan Nelson and Raphael Gosselin.
From staff reports