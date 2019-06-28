Express offense strong in win
The Eau Claire Express made the most of their 11 hits, shellacking the La Crosse Loggers 12-5 on the road on Friday.
Cole Cabrera had three RBIs and Vincent Martinez added two as the Express scored eight runs from the fourth through sixth innings.
Noah Denoyer got the win after entering the game to relieve starter Tanner Kohlhepp. He struck out four while allowing three hits and an earned run in two and 2/3 innings.
The Express return home to play Duluth tonight at 6:35 p.m.
Pizzas get 2 wins at tourney
Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 opened play at the De Pere/Green Bay Tournament with a pair of victories, defeating Rock County 3-1 and Hartford 6-3.
Austin Selz and Jackson Falkner got the wins in the first and second games, respectively. Ethan Kjellberg hit a pair of home runs, driving in four.
U17 Eau Claire Post 53’s Isaiah Katz struck out 14 and only walked two as he threw a seven-inning no-hitter in a 9-1 victory against Chippewa Falls on Friday.
He was backed by Campbell Kapanke, Anthony Pogodzinski and Alex Schmidt, who each had two RBIs, while also knocking in a pair of his own.
Oawster up for Woman of Year
UW-Eau Claire track & field’s Erica Oawster was nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, one of six WIAC athletes announced as candidates Friday.
Oawster won two national titles this year, the shot put indoors and the discus outdoors.
Kressin shines in All-Star Game
Menomonie’s Jace Kressin threw four innings of no-hit ball for the West All-Stars at the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic in Oshkosh Friday. He earned the win, striking out four while allowing no earned runs in West’s 4-1 triumph.
Chippewa Falls’ Dane Weiland drew a walk, while Fall Creek’s Marcus Cline reached on an error.
Merchants win in walk off
Steven Hensley drew a walk-off walk in the 12th inning as the Osseo Merchants earned a 3-2 victory against the Eau Claire Rivermen in CRBL action.
The RBI was Hensley’s second of the evening. Teammate Dakota Clouse had three hits and a run.
Tolan leads in Janesville
Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan leads with a seven-under 65, while Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach is tied for second two strokes back after the first day of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Janesville Riverside Golf Club. Due to rain only about half of the nearly 200 participants finished their round Friday.
From staff reports