Blugolds earn 5th win
Cole Rabedeaux poured in a game-high 30 points on 66 percent shooting to lead the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team to a 79-70 win over Wartburg on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Rabedeaux also pulled down seven rebounds. He was named the WIAC men’s basketball player of the week earlier in the day.
Cam Kuepers added 16 points and five rebounds for the Blugolds, who improved to 5-1 on the season. Spencer Page had nine points.
UWEC women clamp down on St. Norbert
The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team held St. Norbert to 28 percent shooting from the field to grab a 51-38 win on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Anna Graaskamp led Eau Claire with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Hallee Hoeppner added 10 points and seven boards.
Stout holds off Northwestern
The UW-Stout women's basketball team got 12 points apiece from Shannan Watkins and Amber Fabeck to hold off Northwestern-St. Paul 55-47 on Tuesday in Menomonie.
Watkins also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Seven players scored five or more points.
It was the fifth win of the season for Stout.
Stout falls in shootout
The UW-Stout men’s basketball team got 35 points and seven rebounds from Jon Ciriacks, but fell just short in a shootout with Bethany Lutheran, 103-99, on Tuesday in Menomonie.
Five Blue Devils scored in double figures. Josh Mericle had 15 points, Kyle Jackson added 13, and Tyreese Alexander and Cliff McCray added 12 and 10, respectively.
Bethany Lutheran knocked down 12 3-pointers in the win. Stout dropped to 2-3 on the year.
Blugolds rally in 3rd period
The UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team scored four goals in the third period to rally for a 4-3 win over Hamline on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Elizabeth Bauer scored twice in the period, and Morgan Zirbel and Sami Meister added goals of their own. Hamline led 1-0 entering the final period.
Connolly earns WIAC honor
UW-Eau Claire goaltender Erin Connolly was named the WIAC women’s hockey athlete of the week on Tuesday.
She made 22 saves in the Blugolds’ 3-1 victory at fourth-ranked UW-River Falls last week.
