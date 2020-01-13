Regis’ Snyder retiring
Regis track and field and cross country head coach John Snyder is retiring from both positions after 35 years, the school announced Monday.
Snyder coached track to nine boys and seven girls conference titles and cross country to five boys and four girls conference titles. Snyder will continue his teaching position at the school.
“I have been honored to have been able to coach so many wonderful athletes at Regis,” Snyder said in a release. “I will miss coaching, but it is time for younger people to step in and continue our success.”
The Ramblers announced Jerrell Hancock and Jeremy Hardy will take over the track and field and cross country programs, respectively.
Lumberjacks return to CRBL
The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks have rejoined the Chippewa Rivers Baseball League and will play in the North Division this upcoming season, the league announced Monday.
The Lumberjacks previously played in Chippewa Falls from 1982 to 2016 before moving to Eau Claire and becoming the Rivermen.
“During that 34 year run, they became one of the most successful and respected amateur baseball teams in the CRBL and across northwest Wisconsin,” Former Lumberjacks and current Rivermen manager Andy Niese said. “As someone who played for Chippewa Falls from 1998 through 2016 and filled the responsibility of player/manager from 2006 through 2016, I’m very glad to see the organization return.”
Thompson, U.S. eliminated
Eau Claire native Charlie Thompson and the United States curling team suffered an 8-2 loss to Japan and a 6-4 loss to the Czech Republic at the Youth Olympic Games, eliminating the team from playoff contention in Champery, Switzerland.
The pair of losses dropped the Americans to 1-3 in round robin competition, which will conclude on Tuesday for the United States with a match against Sweden. Competition is not over for the U.S. however, as the entire team will also take part in the mixed doubles portion beginning on Saturday.
Correction
The article “EC hosting Jr. National Championships” in the Jan. 12 edition of the Leader-Telegram incorrectly stated there are three UW-Eau Claire students competing in the tournament this week. Emma Rau was omitted, pushing the total to four. She is competing as a member of Team McMakin. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
From staff reports