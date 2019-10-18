Regis duo still alive at state
The Regis girls tennis doubles duo of Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich reached the Division 2 quarterfinals at the WIAA state individual tournament before falling to the top-seeded team in the field.
Bourget and Shepich fell 6-4, 6-4 to Xavier’s unbeaten duo of Erika Curtin and Ellie Macksood in the quarterfinals. They’ll still have a chance to take third place at the tournament in today’s consolation bracket.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Eau Claire Memorial’s Haya Dodin, Altoona’s Morgan Dekan and Regis’ Caroline Kowieski fell in the Round of 16 of singles action.
Golfers earn academic honors
A handful of local athletes were named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s Academic All-State team: Colfax’s Abby DeMoe and Morgan Schleusner, Eau Claire Memorial’s Keelan Beeksma, Madelynn Logan, Emmie Verhaagh and Britney Wiemeri, Eau Claire North’s Samantha Thompson, Arika Braaten, Allison Kaluck and Mallory Pieper, Menomonie’s Olivia Steinmetz and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek’s Ariel Heuer and Madyson Rosman.
Stout VB falls on road
UW-Stout volleyball fell to UW-Oshkosh in four sets on Friday, 28-26, 27-25, 20-25, 28-26. Lydia Kneubuehl led the Blue Devils with 13 kills, while Lexie Nelson had 12.
E-S volleyball earns victory
Kelli Hanson had 10 kills, Bree Nelson added 20 digs and Grace Clark notched 10 aces in Eleva-Strum volleyball’s straight-set victory against Whitehall Friday. The Cardinals earned a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 triumph.
From staff reports