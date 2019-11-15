Forsberg 5th at state swimming
Rice Lake’s Faith Forsberg placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle at the WIAA Division 2 state championship meet on Friday, which was the best individual finish among local participants.
The Warriors’ 200-yard freestyle relay, composed of Grace and Faith Forsberg, Ellie Antonson and Clara Stinson, took fourth place.
River Falls’ Ellery Ottem won a pair of state titles, winning the 100 and 200 freestyles.
Menomonie’s 200 freestyle relay team (Regan Smith, Kinsey Singerhouse, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood) placed 10th. Greenwood took 14th in the diving competition.
Stout’s comeback falls short
The UW-Stout women’s basketball team got 27 points and nine rebounds from Shannan Watkins, but ultimately fell to Illinois-Wesleyan 84-75 in its opening game of the St. Norbert tournament in De Pere on Friday.
Stout needed to rally after being outscored 32-6 in the second quarter — leaving the Blue Devils trailing 44-23 — but didn’t have enough gas in the tank.
Liz Oswald scored 20 points for Stout.
Blugolds earn 3rd win
Nathan Dingmann scored twice to lead the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team to its third win of the season, 3-0 over Gustavus Adolphus on Friday.
Zach Dyment posted 24 saves in net to shut out the Gusties. Simon Sagissor added a goal for Eau Claire.
UWEC women blank Northland
Erin Connolly saved all 16 shots she faced as the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team blanked Northland 3-0 on Friday.
Elizabeth Bauer scored twice for the Blugolds, and Addie Young added a third goal.
McDonell names new AD
McDonell Central Catholic High School named Emily Mallek as its athletic director on Friday.
Mallek previously served as athletic director at St. Joan Antilda High School in Milwaukee.
“My goal as the athletic director is to promote education-based athletics and activities through an atmosphere of learning that will help create leaders not only on the field or stage, but also in the classroom and in the community,” Mallek said in a press release.
Mallek received her Bachelor of Science in Education at UW-Oshkosh and her Masters of Education in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Corrections
The “Trap Game” story in the Nov. 15 edition of the Leader-Telegram incorrectly stated the next UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball game against UW-Superior is on Saturday. It is actually on Monday at 7 p.m. at Zorn Arena. The subheadline of “Abes sending trio to state meet” in the same edition incorrectly stated Kate Augustyn is the first Eau Claire Memorial swimmer to qualify for state in four years. The team went four years without a swimmer, meaning it has been five years since the last qualifier.
The Leader-Telegram regrets these errors.
From staff reports