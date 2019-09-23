River Falls wins golf meet
The home squad won both the team and individual title at Friday’s Big Rivers Conference golf meet at River Falls.
The Wildcats shot 183 as a team, led by Hannah Harper’s first-place 40. Hudson placed second, while Menomonie was the highest-placing area team at No. 3.
Olivia Steinmetz shot a 48 to take sixth for Menomonie. Eau Claire North’s Samantha Thompson, Eau Claire Memorial’s Maddy Logan and Chippewa Falls’ Kaleigh Ripley all tied for seventh at 49.
From staff reports