Rodgers still alive at Jr. Curling Championships
UW-Eau Claire’s Rebecca Rodgers led her team to a 5-2 showing at the 2020 USA Junior Women’s National Curling championship and a playoff victory over Samantha Jones’ team in the semifinals to set up a finals date with Cora Farrell on 9 a.m. today.
She is the only local finisher still alive after fellow Blugolds Anya Normandeau and Noah Witte saw their teams eliminated before the playoffs.
The final day of the event will start at 9 a.m. today with the the women’s final and round 1 of the men’s final pitting Kevin Tuma and Luc Violette. A possible second round will begin at 1 p.m. for the men.
UWEC hockey cruises
Jake Bresser and Jarrad Vroman scored two goals apiece as the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team cruised to a 7-2 win over Concordia-Moorhead on Friday in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The Blugolds scored five goals in the second period to pull away. Riley McVeigh had 14 saves in net.
Stout hockey struggles
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team scored the first period’s lone goal, but fell into a rut the rest of the game, falling 5-1 to Saint Mary’s on Friday night in Winona, Minn.
Peter Verstegen started things off for the Blue Devils, scoring at the 9:26 mark on a pass from Adam Kresl, but Stout never found the back of the net again.
Brady Meyers made 25 saves for Stout.
Stout gymnastics takes 3rd
Brooke Terry and Mikala Bugge took first place in balance beam and the floor exercise, respectively, but UW-Stout gymnastics fell 2.95 points behind UW-Oshkosh in the Blue Devils’ season opener in Oshkosh on Friday.
