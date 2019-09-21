Rogan in 2nd for Blugolds
UW-Eau Claire men’s golf is in fourth place, while Alex Rogan is tied for second individually, after the first round at the Saint John’s Fall Invitational.
The Blugolds A squad shot a 301, four strokes behind leaders Gustavus Adolphus and Saint John’s. UW-Eau Claire’s B team is in 10th, while UW-Stout is tied for 15th. Zach Stasser is leading the Blue Devils individually in a tie 28th.
Blugolds VB picks up pair
No. 13 UW-Eau Claire volleyball earned two victories at the Mabel Lee Invite Saturday, besting Coe College in five sets and Saint Mary’s in three.
Arianna Barrett earned 35 kills combined as the Blugolds beat Saint Mary’s 26-24, 25-13, 25-12 and Coe 25-14, 14-25, 19-25, 25-16, 17-15.
UW-Stout volleyball earned two wins in straight sets Saturday at the UW-Stevens Point Invitational, besting MSOE 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 and Millikin 25-18, 25-20, 25-19. As a team, the Blue Devils recorded 15 points at the service line in the opener against MSOE.
Stout breaks soccer streak
UW-Stout women’s soccer halted its three-game losing streak Saturday with a 3-2 win against Cornell College. Hannah Kirchner, Ariel Kuchta and Marissa Steele each scored for the Blue Devils, who earned thier second victory of the season.
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer wasn’t able to beat Dubuque goalkeeper Victoria Roethler in a 1-0 loss to the Spartans Saturday.
Molly Schiltz scored the lone goal of the match in the 14th minute. Anna Sveiven made two saves for the Blugolds.
Blugolds 4th in Whitewater
UW-Eau Claire women’s golf finished fourth at the UW-Whitewater Fall Invite, with Jessica Rudnicki leading the way with a 10th place finish individually. The Blugolds shot a 659, 50 strokes off winner St. Mary’s College of Indiana.
