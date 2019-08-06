Schaller pitches no-hitter for Cavs
Levi Schaller pitched a no-hitter for the Eau Claire Cavaliers in a 6-0 win over the Eau Claire Bears Tuesday at Carson Park.
Schaller threw all nine innings, striking out 13 Bears batters. The only blemishes on his stat line were three walks. It was his first appearance for the Cavaliers this summer, making for a memorable debut.
Tyler Hermann drove in three of the Cavaliers’ six runs. Adam Krajewski added two doubles for the Cavs’ offense.
Both teams begin play in the Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament this weekend.
Tortoise & Hare 5k returns
The Indianhead Track Club’s Tortoise & Hare 5k race returns to its roots this week. The 21st annual event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and take a course through Putnam Drive, over the University footbridge and finish in Owen Park like the original race under founder Fred Hable. The last race on the course was held in 2015 with Patrick Treacy winning in 16:42 and Aubrey Roberts the top woman in 18:49. Registration can be made through the club website or on race day at Demmler Park, according the race director Cody Buckli.
Cal Poly offers North’s Banks
Eau Claire North basketball player Dalton Banks tweeted Tuesday that he had received a scholarship offer from Cal Poly University.
Cal Poly is the ninth NCAA Division I program to offer a scholarship to Banks. He also holds offers from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Montana, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Ball State, Southern Illinois and Wright State.
Banks, who will be a senior this year, was a first team All-Northwest selection last winter. He’s North’s all-time leading scorer.
From staff reports