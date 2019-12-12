SCF's move approved
St. Croix Falls' request to leave the Lakeland to become a full-time member of the Heart O'North received unanimous approval from the Conference Realignment Task Force this week, the WIAA announced Thursday.
St. Croix Falls was one of nine applicants that will be fast tracked to the board for final approval at its meeting on March 6. Ashland also requested to join the Heart O'North, but the school's proposal was one of five denied by the task force. The task force cited a need for official proof of conversation or action with the Heart O'North and a need for documentation from six affected schools that did not provide a position statement.
From staff reports